Dr. Richard Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Baum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They graduated from Tulane Medical Center and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, University Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Urology Group PA4 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 444-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- University Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
Ratings & Reviews
Highly professional and extremely competent. Always trying to interject the positives to relieve your concerns. Thankful to have him as my Urologist.
About Dr. Richard Baum, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1891838983
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hosp/U Hosp/Manhattan Va/Cabrini
- NYU
- Tulane Medical Center
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baum works at
Dr. Baum has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
