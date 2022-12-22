Overview

Dr. Richard Baum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They graduated from Tulane Medical Center and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, University Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Baum works at Urology Group PA in Midland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

