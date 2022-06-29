Dr. Richard Bauer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bauer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Bauer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
Dr. Bauer works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Foot & Ankle180 Old Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 608-4587
-
2
Richard T. Bauer, III DPM, PLLC.1072 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 303, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 608-4587
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bauer?
Dr. Bauer has very nice bedside manners and has a calm, polite, friendly personality. It is very pleasant to be his patient. He is a good listener, does not get impatient and explains things in a manner one can understand. Very nice experience!
About Dr. Richard Bauer, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1306126552
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Hosp
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Siena College, Loudonville Ny 12211
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauer works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.