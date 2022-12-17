Dr. Richard Bassett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bassett, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Bassett, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center East.
Granite Orthopaedics1223 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 777-9950
Granite Orthopaedics2960 N Centre Ct, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 777-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center East
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Bassett is a no nonsense guy. He tells it like it is, went over my test results and offered a few different ways to move forward. If I were to choose surgery, he would be my choice.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Hip and Knee Arthroplasty The Core Institute, Phoenix, Az
- Orthopaedic Surgery York, Pa and Baltimore, MD
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Bassett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassett.
