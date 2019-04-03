Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Bass, MD
Dr. Richard Bass, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc720 N Bond St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He fixed me right up no problem.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1609862200
- Northwestern
- Northwestern Meml Hosp
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
