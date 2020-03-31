Overview

Dr. Richard Barton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Barton works at Richard Barton MD in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Westmont, IL and Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.