Dr. Richard Barton, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Barton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Richard Barton MD3825 Highland Ave Ste 3E, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 810-0358
Dupage County Health Dept. Southeast Public Health Center422 N CASS AVE, Westmont, IL 60559 Directions (630) 810-0358
Dupage County Health Department -east Public Health Center1111 E JACKSON ST, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 810-0358
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He's always friendly and takes extra time to explain everything well!
About Dr. Richard Barton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1770653925
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
