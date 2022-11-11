Overview

Dr. Richard Bartholomew, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Bartholomew works at Bone And Joint Specialists in Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.