Dr. Richard Bartholomew, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Richard Bartholomew, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Bartholomew, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Bartholomew works at
Locations

1
Bone And Joint Specialists4800 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 461-3191
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.

- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartholomew?
Dr Bartholomew took the time to answer all my questions. He was attentive and engaged. I never felt he was in a hurry.
About Dr. Richard Bartholomew, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184656241
Education & Certifications
- Saint John Oakland Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartholomew has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartholomew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartholomew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartholomew works at
Dr. Bartholomew has seen patients for Arthritis, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartholomew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bartholomew speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartholomew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartholomew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.