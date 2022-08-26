Dr. Richard Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Barnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Barnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Dr. Barnett works at
Locations
Barnett Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, PA914 Mar Walt Dr # A, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 598-0099Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Barnett Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, PA1241 Airport Rd, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 598-0099Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnett is knowledgeable, informative, caring, and compassionate. I have terrible needle anxiety and was nervous and skeptical that I could have a surgical procedure done while awake. From the consult, to the surgery, to post op visits, Dr Barnett made me feel at ease and confident in his care. I am happy with my results and impressed with the experience. If you are considering facial plastic surgery, do not hesitate to schedule an appointment with Dr. Barnett. He and his staff are simply the best!
About Dr. Richard Barnett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1225109507
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Keesler Afb
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.