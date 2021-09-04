Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Barnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Barnes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Barnes works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Santo Psychotherapy and Wellness48 N Tucson Blvd Ste 106, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 323-5059
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Barnes for several years now. He is absolutely caring and professional. He listens to my concerns and talks to me and addresses me with care, understanding and most importantly with respect. I feel extremely fortunate to have found such an excellent dr.
About Dr. Richard Barnes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1417983339
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.