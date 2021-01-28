See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Richard Barnes, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Barnes, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Barnes works at Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery, INC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose Throat and Plastic Surgery
    2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 103, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 821-5002
  2. 2
    Ear Nose Throat and Plastic Surgery
    2325 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 821-5002
  3. 3
    Ear Nose and Throat & Plastic Surgery
    4800 Mexico Rd Ste 103, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 936-5002
  4. 4
    Des Peres Hospital
    2345 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 821-5002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Dentofacial Anomalies
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Dentofacial Anomalies

Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2021
    Dr Barnes is simply wonderful! He was very attentive and thorough. He addressed my situation and suggested next course of action with very good results.
    Marlene White — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Barnes, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386645463
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Barnes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

