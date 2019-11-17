Overview

Dr. Richard Bardowell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Bardowell works at LLUSM Intensivist in Glendale, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.