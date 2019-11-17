Dr. Richard Bardowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Bardowell, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Bardowell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Bardowell works at
Locations
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Richard Bardowell MD2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 303, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He delivered both of my children that were born out here and I can't imagine finding or going to a Doctor whose bed side manner and attention to details are any better. I'm done now or I should say my wife says she is, but I can't recommend him enough.
About Dr. Richard Bardowell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790796753
Education & Certifications
- Saint Michael's Medical Center, Residency In Obstetrics and Gynecology
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University Autonoma De Guadalajara
- University of California at Los Angeles
