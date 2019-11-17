See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Richard Bardowell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Bardowell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Bardowell works at LLUSM Intensivist in Glendale, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Glendale Adventist Medicat Center
    1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 409-8000
    Richard Bardowell MD
    2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 303, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 843-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Testing Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 17, 2019
    He delivered both of my children that were born out here and I can't imagine finding or going to a Doctor whose bed side manner and attention to details are any better. I'm done now or I should say my wife says she is, but I can't recommend him enough.
    Anthony Terry — Nov 17, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Bardowell, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790796753
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Michael's Medical Center, Residency In Obstetrics and Gynecology
    Residency
    Internship
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Autonoma De Guadalajara
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Bardowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bardowell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bardowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bardowell has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bardowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardowell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

