Dr. Richard Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Bailey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Richard Bailey M.d. LLC3750 Highway 95 Ste 101, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 763-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Worrisome nose bleed, ER treated, Dr. Bailey follow up, remove packing and thoroughly examined, diagnosed and explained cause and treatment. Dr. Bailey had removed a tumor from my neck few yrs back, very comfortable experience repeated, consistently professional, front office to Dr.
About Dr. Richard Bailey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Laryngitis, Outer Ear Infection and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
