Dr. Richard Averitte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averitte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Averitte, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Averitte, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Averitte works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Dermatology - Scottsdale20401 N 73rd St Ste 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Richard Lee Averitte Jr Pllc19646 N 27th Ave Ste 305, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (480) 556-0446
-
3
Affiliated Dermatology - Surprise13995 W Statler Blvd Ste 150, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
4
Affiliated Dermatology - Ahwatukee16515 S 40th St Ste 135, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
5
Affiliated Dermatology - Gilbert1459 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
6
Affiliated Dermatology - Anthem41810 N Venture Dr Unit D136, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
7
Affiliated Dermatology - Tempe1845 E Broadway Rd Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
-
8
Affiliated Dermatology - Old Town7331 E Osborn Dr Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Financial Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Averitte?
About Dr. Richard Averitte, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902865959
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res Univ Hosp
- SUMMA Health Systems/Akron City Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Averitte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Averitte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Averitte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Averitte works at
Dr. Averitte has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Discoloration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Averitte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Averitte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Averitte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Averitte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Averitte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.