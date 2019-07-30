Dr. Richard Ashley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ashley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Ashley, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE.
Arizona Pediatric Surgery Ltd5166 E GLENN ST, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-5338
Early Childhood Center of Excellence1151 E 16th St, Douglas, AZ 85607 Directions (520) 795-5338
Palo Verde Hospital5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-5338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Ashley has been my son's urologist for a few years. He is a very caring physician. He is knowledgeable and I appreciated his attention to detail in my son's care. He takes his time answering questions and reviewing treatment plans. His medical assistant Maritza is wonderful as well.
- Pediatric Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1003896465
- UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
