Dr. Ashack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Ashack, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Ashack, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dermatology Associates West Michigan655 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-5600
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr Ashack takes the time to answer all of your questions. He has a nice disposition and bedside manner. I look forward to my appointments with him and love the skin products store across the hall. He doesn't make you feel bad for asking questions relating to improved aging of skin and hair.
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Dermatology
Dr. Ashack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashack has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.