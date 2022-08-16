Dr. Richard Arrigo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrigo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Arrigo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Arrigo, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Arrigo works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric and Behavirol Health Solutions LLC135 W End Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 483-4000
-
2
Hunterdon Gastroenterology Assoc PA1100 Wescott Dr Ste 206, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6448
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arrigo?
For me, bedside manner is extremely important when I visit a Doctor. I wouldn't be going to the doctor if there wasn't something wrong with me, so I'm almost always nervous going in plus I'm already bit of a hypochondriac. Dr. Arrigo has the best bedside manner of any Doctor I've been to. Just instant comfort when I'm thinking it might be over. So thanks, Doctor Arrigo. You're good stuff. I highly recommend him for both upper and lower GI. Thanks again, Dr. Arrigo, Wally
About Dr. Richard Arrigo, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1669677811
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arrigo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arrigo accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arrigo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arrigo works at
Dr. Arrigo has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arrigo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrigo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrigo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrigo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrigo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.