Overview

Dr. Richard Arnspiger, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Olathe Medical Center, Providence Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Arnspiger works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.