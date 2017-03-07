Dr. Richard Arnspiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnspiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Arnspiger, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Arnspiger, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Olathe Medical Center, Providence Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Arnspiger works at
Locations
Vascular Surgery Associates, PA7420 Switzer Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203 Directions (913) 262-9201
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Olathe Medical Center
- Providence Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been suffering with pain and numbness for 10 months. 5 other doctors wouldn' t do anything. I finally talked them into referring me to Dr Arnspiger. He took one look at my x-rays and MRI's and said I had suffered long enough. He said I was lucky I didn't lose my right foot, cause I had no pulse in my right foot or leg for 5 months. He is excellent at explaining what is going to happen and answering your questions.
About Dr. Richard Arnspiger, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- St Lukes Hosp
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
