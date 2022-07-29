See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Richard Arnold, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (22)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Richard Arnold, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Arnold works at Janet M. Werkmeister M.d. in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Janet M. Werkmeister M.d.
    121 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022 (212) 838-9070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Chronic Neck Pain
Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Overweight
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Based on 22 ratings
    Jul 29, 2022
    Dr. Richard Arnold provides personalized care combined with expert knowledge, wisdom, expertise and dedication. I hereby give Dr. Arnold an A++ rating and a five-star review based on my level of satisfaction with his practice over the course of more than five years. Looking forward to utilizing him for many more years
    About Dr. Richard Arnold, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750300380
    Education & Certifications

    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arnold works at Janet M. Werkmeister M.d. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Arnold’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.