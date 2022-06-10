Dr. Richard Arnold, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Arnold, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Arnold, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Charleston, WV.
Dr. Arnold works at
Locations
-
1
R. Curtis Arnold417 D St, South Charleston, WV 25303 Directions (304) 744-8951
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arnold?
I was in Major Pain for three months my left foot !! I set Hout this was not Goit !! Dr. Arnold worked on my problem and talked about what shoes I should wear about diabetes which is showing up on my blood work !! Friday 5/10/2022 The Best morning I have had for over 3- months ????????
About Dr. Richard Arnold, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1245246529
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.