Overview

Dr. Richard Arden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Arden works at Lakeshore Ear Nose & Throat Center, PC in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal), Oral Cancer and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.