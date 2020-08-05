Dr. Richard Anschuetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anschuetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Anschuetz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Anschuetz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Harvard University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5329Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
He has done veins in both my legs. They haven’t felt so good in years. Thank you Dr Roupenian for the referral.
- Cardiology
- English
- University Of California San Francisco-Fresno
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Harvard University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Anschuetz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anschuetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anschuetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anschuetz has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anschuetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anschuetz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anschuetz.
