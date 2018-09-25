Overview

Dr. Richard Angelo, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Angelo works at ProOrtho in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.