Dr. Richard Andraws, MD
Dr. Richard Andraws, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Andraws, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate
Dr. Andraws works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Diagnostic Associates11 Overlook Rd Ste 100, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-1493
-
2
Medical Diagnostic Associates South Plainfield - Heart Care1511 Park Ave Fl 2, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Directions (908) 756-4438
-
3
Medical Diagnostic Associates33 Bleeker St Ste 104, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 379-3051
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Consumer Health Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First visit with Dr. Andraws and found him to be extremely helpful. Calm manner, Listened to my complaints. Did not feel rushed. Great experience from Kisten at the front desk, the medical assistants and Dr. Andraws himself. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Richard Andraws, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1649447269
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- Beth Israel Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andraws has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andraws accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andraws has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Andraws works at
Dr. Andraws has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andraws on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Andraws. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andraws.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andraws, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andraws appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.