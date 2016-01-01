Dr. Ando Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Ando Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Ando Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Allergy Asthma Specialties Inc.405 N Kuakini St Ste 903, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 538-1915
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Ando Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ando Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ando Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ando Jr.
