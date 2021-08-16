See All Neurosurgeons in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Richard Anderson, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at Neurosurgeons of NJ in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood)
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 200, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (201) 327-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Achondroplasia
Scoliosis
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Achondroplasia

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Achondroplasia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Chondrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Ewing's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Giant Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Child Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumor Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Claudication (NC) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tethered Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Schwannomatosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 16, 2021
    Dr. Anderson and his team are awesome. I want to thank Ada who helped us feel so at ease when coming in and over the phone. She was very professional and polite throughout the entire process.
    Kimberley E. — Aug 16, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811062094
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Primary Children's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Neurosurgeons of NJ in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

