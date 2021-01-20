See All Neurosurgeons in Springfield, MA
Dr. Richard Anderson, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson works at New England Endocrine & Thyroid Center, PC in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New England Endocrine and Thyroid Center PC
    299 Carew St Ste 323, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 732-9600
  2. 2
    Richard P. Anderson, MD, PC
    300 Stafford St Ste 303, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 732-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 20, 2021
    Dr Anderson is a great neurosurgeon he gives you options before surgery. But when it is something that needs to be done he tells you. He has a great staff and is a excellent surgeon. I have had 3 spine surgeries all done by him. With excellent experience and out come
    Bill — Jan 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Anderson, MD
    About Dr. Richard Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790776516
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Virginia University Hospitals
    Internship
    • West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at New England Endocrine & Thyroid Center, PC in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

