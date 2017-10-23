Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weldon Spring, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
St. Charles Psychiatric Associates4801 Weldon Spring Pkwy # 300, Weldon Spring, MO 63304 Directions (636) 949-5760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
I have been seeing Dr. Anderson for 12 years. He has been sensitive to the ups and downs that life brings. He finds positive to discuss even when I am not in a very positive mindset. Health problems brought on depression and anxiety. Dr. Anderson does not simply push pills. He does prescribe medication and when it’s not working he listens so he can make appropriate changes. Someone mentioned that he missed appointments but remember he is human and has health concerns just like anyone else.
About Dr. Richard Anderson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1700882859
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Brigham-Young University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.