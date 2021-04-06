See All Psychiatrists in Wallingford, CT
Dr. Richard Anderson, MD

Psychiatry
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson works at Richard H Anderson MD in Wallingford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard H. Anderson MD
    185 Center St Ste F, Wallingford, CT 06492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 06, 2021
    Dr. Anderson saw me thru a hard patch in my life about 15 years ago. We used minimal medication and things worked out. Now, after the death of my spouse, I have returned. Still minimal medication. He does give you the option to take it or not. He will discuss side effects of the medicines and let you choose if it might be something you want to try. I have recommended him to a few friends and will continue to do so until he retires.
    About Dr. Richard Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598781015
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Conn Health Center
    Internship
    • St Francis Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Richard H Anderson MD in Wallingford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

