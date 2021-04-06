Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Richard H. Anderson MD185 Center St Ste F, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson saw me thru a hard patch in my life about 15 years ago. We used minimal medication and things worked out. Now, after the death of my spouse, I have returned. Still minimal medication. He does give you the option to take it or not. He will discuss side effects of the medicines and let you choose if it might be something you want to try. I have recommended him to a few friends and will continue to do so until he retires.
About Dr. Richard Anderson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1598781015
Education & Certifications
- University Conn Health Center
- St Francis Hosp
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Psychiatry
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
