Dr. Richard Anderson, MD
Dr. Richard Anderson, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Oculoplastic Surgery Inc1002 E South Temple Ste 308, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 363-3355
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Very skilled and knowledgeable. Also, very kind and caring. All physicians should be like him.
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1295784759
- Ucsf Med Center
- U Ia Hosps-Clins
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
