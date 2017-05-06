Dr. Richard Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Altman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Altman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.

Locations
Merrimack Urology Associates, PC31 Village Sq, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 322-6900Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I used Doc. Altman recently. He was very professional both in the consultation and during the procedure. For me, it was definitely a positive experience and I would personally recommend him to others.
About Dr. Richard Altman, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134199748
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hospital Center
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Altman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.