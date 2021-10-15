Dr. Altesman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard I Altesman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard I Altesman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from State University Of New York School Of Medicine.
Dr. Altesman works at
Locations
Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC)1551 Bishop St Ste A-150, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Magellan Health Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Altesman is patient and thorough and will work strategically with you to find the correct medication and dosage for your condition. I would recommend him without hesitation. Scheduling appointments can be a nightmare, though, as he's always super booked out.
About Dr. Richard I Altesman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1730292350
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / McLean Hospital)
- Harvard Medical School, McLean Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- State University of New York (SUNY), Buffalo, NY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altesman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altesman works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Altesman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altesman.
