Dr. Richard I Altesman, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (32)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard I Altesman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from State University Of New York School Of Medicine.

Dr. Altesman works at Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC) in San Luis Obispo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC)
    1551 Bishop St Ste A-150, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Magellan Health Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Oct 15, 2021
    Dr. Altesman is patient and thorough and will work strategically with you to find the correct medication and dosage for your condition. I would recommend him without hesitation. Scheduling appointments can be a nightmare, though, as he's always super booked out.
    Emily R Patrick — Oct 15, 2021
    About Dr. Richard I Altesman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730292350
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / McLean Hospital)
    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School, McLean Hospital
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York (SUNY), Buffalo, NY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Altesman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altesman works at Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC) in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Altesman’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Altesman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altesman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
