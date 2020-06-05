Dr. Allinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Allinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Allinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waco, TX. They completed their fellowship with Touro Rehabilitation Center
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Waco Clinic7700 FISH POND RD, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 761-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and friendly. I never feel rushed.
About Dr. Richard Allinson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Touro Rehabilitation Center
- Penn State U
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
