Overview

Dr. Richard Alioto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Johnston Health.



They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.