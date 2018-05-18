See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Bryan, TX
Dr. Richard Alford, MD

Bariatric Surgery
Dr. Richard Alford, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Alford works at CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - GBSA in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - GBSA
    2700 E 29th St Ste 105, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Gallstones
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Pleural Effusion
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Brain Injury
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cholangiocarcinoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Varices
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Ischemic Colitis
Lobular Carconima
Male Breast Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
May 18, 2018
Excellent doctor and surgeon who listens to concerns. He removed a malignant mass and put in a mediport. Follow up care was wonderful and office and nursing staff are excelllent too!!!
— May 18, 2018
About Dr. Richard Alford, MD

  Bariatric Surgery
  38 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1205946340
  American College Of Surgeons
  Phoenix Integrated Surgery Res Program
  Phoenix Integrated Surg Res Prgm|Phoenix Integrated Surgery Res Program
  University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
  General Surgery
  St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Dr. Richard Alford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alford works at CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - GBSA in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alford’s profile.

Dr. Alford has seen patients for Gallstones and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alford.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

