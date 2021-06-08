Overview

Dr. Richard Aina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson.



Dr. Aina works at Community Health Pavilion Anderson in Anderson, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.