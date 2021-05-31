Overview

Dr. Richard Aguirre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakeville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Aguirre works at Lakeville Family Medicine in Lakeville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.