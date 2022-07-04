See All Plastic Surgeons in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Richard Agag, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Richard Agag, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Agag works at Rutgers Health in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Transgender Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 04, 2022
Literally an artist! Dr Agag is personable, totally honest, doesn’t sugar coat, and is extremely confident in this work. His staff is also wonderful.
Leah Buttacavoli — Jul 04, 2022
Photo: Dr. Richard Agag, MD
About Dr. Richard Agag, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • 1497937486
Education & Certifications

  • Interplast Webster Fellowship|University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
  • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
  • Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Agag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Agag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Agag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Agag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agag.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

