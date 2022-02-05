Overview

Dr. Richard Addes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Addes works at South Shore Surgical Pain Management PC in Oceanside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.