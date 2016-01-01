Dr. Richard Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Adams, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Adams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summerville Maternal Fetal Medicine295A Midland Pkwy Ste 150, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 970-5721Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
About Dr. Richard Adams, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1427241157
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Gestational Diabetes and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.