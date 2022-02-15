Overview

Dr. Richard Abrash, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Abrash works at Comprehensive Counseling LCSWs in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.