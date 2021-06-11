Dr. Richard Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Abrams, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Abrams, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1700 W Van Buren St Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2875
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Been with Dr. Abrams like 6 years. THE BEST DR., and I have had a Psychiatrist since 1982 ?????
About Dr. Richard Abrams, MD
- Psychiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1003992413
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.
