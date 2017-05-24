See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Richard Abdo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Abdo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)-Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Abdo works at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James A Haley Veterans Hospital
    13000 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 972-2000
    Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay Inc.
    1011 Jeffords St Bldg C, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 446-5993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 24, 2017
    Dr. Abdo, Matt (P.A.) and staff -- INCREDIBLE!!. I had a very chronic Achilles tendon tear. After meeting with Dr. Abdo & Matt -- Dr. Abdo performed my surgery - I was unable to walk for 2 months - he was very cautious about me walking too soon since it was a complex surgery. After I was able to put pressure on it - I began walking again, then started physical therapy. Excellent surgeon & P.A.; excellent staff - would highly recommend to anyone. My most sincere thanks to them! Kathy
    Kathy O'Hearn in Clearwater, FL — May 24, 2017
    About Dr. Richard Abdo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063472108
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)-Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Abdo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdo has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

