Overview

Dr. Richard Abdo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)-Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Abdo works at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.