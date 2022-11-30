Dr. Richard Abben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Abben, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Abben, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jennings American Legion Hospital, Lady Of The Sea General Hospital, Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital, Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Cardiovascular Institute of the South225 Dunn St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 876-0300
Cardiovascular Institute of the South102 Twin Oaks Dr, Raceland, LA 70394 Directions (985) 537-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jennings American Legion Hospital
- Lady Of The Sea General Hospital
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great cardiologist. Always on time. Very efficient, friendly, courteous and thorough.
About Dr. Richard Abben, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Abben has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abben has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Abben. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.