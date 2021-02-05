See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fremont, CA
Dr. Richa Singh, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richa Singh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital and CAMC General Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at California Cardiovascular Consultants in Fremont, CA with other offices in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    California Cardiovascular Consultants
    2333 Mowry Ave Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 796-0222
    Camc Rheumatology
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 205, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 720-7305
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    3200 Maccorkle Ave SE Fl 4, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 720-7305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Stones
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2021
    Love dr singh but the wait time is really long
    Donald wilson — Feb 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richa Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1144575945
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richa Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

