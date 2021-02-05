Dr. Richa Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richa Singh, MD
Dr. Richa Singh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital and CAMC General Hospital.
California Cardiovascular Consultants2333 Mowry Ave Ste 300, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 796-0222
Camc Rheumatology3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 205, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 720-7305Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 3200 Maccorkle Ave SE Fl 4, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 720-7305
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Love dr singh but the wait time is really long
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
