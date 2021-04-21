Overview

Dr. Richa Bhatt, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arlington, MA. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Bhatt works at Gentle Dental Arlington in Arlington, MA with other offices in Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.