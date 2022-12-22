Overview

Dr. Riccardo Ricciardi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ricciardi works at Riccardo Ricciardi Jr MD in Flushing, NY with other offices in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.