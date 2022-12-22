Dr. Riccardo Ricciardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricciardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Riccardo Ricciardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Riccardo Ricciardi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ricciardi works at
Locations
1
Riccardo Ricciardi Jr MD14601 45th Ave Ste 209, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 539-5100
2
Anthony C Bottone MD PC4528 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 539-5100
3
Advanced Urology Centers of New York - Bayside21008 Northern Blvd Ste 3, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 539-5100
4
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5635
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Riccardo Ricciardi, Jr., MD, at the Advanced Urology Centers of New York Bayside Division, is an excellent doctor who has helped me tremendously with a urinary problem. Under his supervision, the use of a medication has greatly alleviated the problem. His expertise is outstanding. He listened carefully, thoughtfully and thoroughly answered every question that I had. His calmness and kind professional demeanor reassured me. His clinical and office staff are also first rate. They are all very knowledgeable, very professional, friendly, patient and caring. Under his care, I feel that I am in very good hands with Dr. Ricciardi. I highly recommend him. Review by Michael P. Palladino
About Dr. Riccardo Ricciardi, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1558307256
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricciardi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricciardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricciardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricciardi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricciardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ricciardi speaks Italian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricciardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricciardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricciardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricciardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.