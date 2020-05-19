Dr. Ricaurte Solis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricaurte Solis, DO
Overview
Dr. Ricaurte Solis, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I came in to the ER with my first kidney stones. Dr. Solis had a very good bedside manner. He made sure I was treated quickly and properly so I could return home to with proper pain meds until surgery.
About Dr. Ricaurte Solis, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295996924
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
