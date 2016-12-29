Dr. Ricardo Zamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Zamora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Zamora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Zamora works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Medicine Walk-In Center10308 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 755-4880
-
2
Colony Springs Medical Center7737 N University Dr Ste 107, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 720-0056
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zamora?
I would like to extend my sincere appreciation and blessings, continued prosperity health to you your family and staff. D. Z., epitomizes the true professional. He takes his time with his patients and explains what his role is in the well being of his patients. I know this as a fact. I was scheduled for an appt. on 12/2716 at his office. Dr. Z took his time explained what was going to occur and any follow ups or referrals he deemed necessary. I've been under his care for 3yrs. Awestruck!
About Dr. Ricardo Zamora, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1326291964
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zamora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamora works at
Dr. Zamora has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zamora speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.