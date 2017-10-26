See All Psychiatrists in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Ricardo Whyte, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ricardo Whyte, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (5)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Whyte, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.

Dr. Whyte works at Premiere Anesthesia in San Bernardino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mamdouh Hanna
Dr. Mamdouh Hanna
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Hospital of San Bernardino
    1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 887-6333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Alcohol Withdrawal
Drug Withdrawal
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Alcohol Withdrawal
Drug Withdrawal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Whyte?

    Oct 26, 2017
    Very Kind. Smart.
    Ruthie Kumar in Riverside, CA — Oct 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Whyte, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ricardo Whyte, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Whyte to family and friends

    Dr. Whyte's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Whyte

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ricardo Whyte, MD.

    About Dr. Ricardo Whyte, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124215710
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Whyte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whyte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Whyte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whyte works at Premiere Anesthesia in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Whyte’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Whyte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whyte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whyte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whyte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ricardo Whyte, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.