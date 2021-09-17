Dr. Ricardo Vicuna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vicuna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Vicuna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Vicuna, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Florida Medical Center.
Dr. Vicuna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Broward Health Physician Group6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Florida Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vicuna?
I got the best impression with my visit to his office. I was able to appreciate how much knowledge doctor Vicuna had on his profession as a cardiology. I will recommend him to all my friends and family. He is some one you can trust and feel comfortable talking about your health problems.
About Dr. Ricardo Vicuna, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699815720
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine|William Beaumont Hospital
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vicuna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vicuna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vicuna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vicuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vicuna works at
Dr. Vicuna speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vicuna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vicuna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vicuna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vicuna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.