Dr. Vega has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricardo Vega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Vega, MD is a Pulmonologist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Vega works at
Locations
Ricardo R Vega MD, Inc27699 Jefferson Ave Ste 204, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 225-1116
Ramona Specialists, Inc341 E Main St Ste 100, San Jacinto, CA 92583 Directions (951) 654-5590
Hospital Affiliations
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Regal Medical Group
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Thank You
About Dr. Ricardo Vega, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982607750
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vega speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.